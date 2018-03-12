Manmohan Vaidya, Mukunda appointed new RSS joint general secretaries

[India], Mar. 11 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday appointed Akhil Bharatiya Prachaar Pramukh (ABVP) Dr Manmohan Vaidya and Mukunda CR as the party's joint general secretaries.

The appointment is in addition to that of current joint general secretaries Suresh Soni, Krishna Gopal, Dattatreya Hosabale and V Bhagaiah.

On Saturday, Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi was re-elected as the General Secretary or 'Sarkaryawah' of the RSS for a period of three years that will expire in 2021, thus, resuming his fourth consecutive term as the 'Sarkaryawah'.

The announcements were made during the three-day meeting of the RSS's ABPS, which was inaugurated by party chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur. (ANI)