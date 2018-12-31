Manmohan was not accidental but excellent PM: Rawat

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): Manmohan Singh was not an accidental but excellent Prime Minister, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat here on Monday.

"The movie titled 'Accidental Prime Minister' on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's propaganda to divert the people's attention from the real issues. Manmohan Singh was not an accidental but an excellent Prime Minister," he said.

He also slammed actor Anupam Kher for playing the role of former Prime Minister in the movie. "Who is Anupam Kher? He is a leader of BJP and a very old member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. This is Modi designed propaganda to divert the attention," added Rawat.

"Manmohan Singh was an excellent Prime Minister. It was during his tenure that average growth rate of more than 8.5 per cent was achieved, Right to Education Act, Right to Information Act, MNREGA Act, and so on came into existence which speaks louder than words about what Manmohan Singh has done," he said. Talking about the raging controversy over the VVIP chopper deal, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Rawat said: "The Congress government blacklisted the mother company of AgustaWestland while the BJP when came to power made the firm a partner in defense manufacturing." "Lie on AgustaWestland cannot save the BJP from sinking. In 2012, we blacklisted the mother company of AgustaWestland, Finmeccanica while Prime Minister Modi led BJP government invited made Finmeccanica a partner in defense manufacturing," said Rawat. (ANI)