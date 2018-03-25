Mann Ki Baat: 'Clean India, Healthy India supplementary to each other'

[India], Mar. 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the importance of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India mission) and Swasth Bharat (Healthy India) and said both initiatives complement each other.

Addressing the nation in 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said, "I believe that Swachh Bharat and Swasth Bharat are supplementary to each other. In the health sector, the nation has now moved ahead with the conventional approach."

"Earlier, every aspect regarding health used to be a responsibility of the health ministry alone. But now, all departments and ministries- be it the sanitation ministry or Ayush ministry or ministry of chemicals and fertilizers, consumer affairs ministry or the women and child welfare ministry or even the state governments- they are all working together for Swasth Bharat and stress is being laid on affordable health alongside preventive health," he said.

Emphasing on preventive health care awareness, Prime Minister Modi said an extensive work is going on to set up Health Wellness Centres across the country. He added, "All of us took up the responsibility and the result is that in the last four years or so, sanitation coverage has almost doubled and risen to around 80 percent. Also, extensive work is going on to set up health wellness centres across the country." Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation in the 42nd edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme. (ANI)