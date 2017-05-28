Mann ki Baat: PM asks '3 generations' to come together for 3rd Yoga Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his latest edition of Mann Ki Baat programme. In the last episode, the Prime Minister addressed the nation on a number of issues like VIP culture in our country, bridging the gap between rich and poor, and also encouraged the students to try new things during their summer vacations.

PM Narendra Modi began the latest edition by greeting the nation on Ramzan. He added that India’s diversity is its strength and that we are proud that people from all faiths live in India in a harmonious manner.

“I said that during the holidays get out of your comfort zone, do something new. I am glad lot of people shared their experiences with me,” he added recalling his last edition Mann ki Baat.

"I am happy to see youngsters are taking interest in lives of our freedom fighters, who spent their lives in jail," the PM aid, adding that all the freedom fighters who spent time in jail contributed to Indian literature. “Today we remember Veer Savarkar on his Jayanti. He spent time at the ‘Kaala Pani’ and there he wrote a lot,” Modi stated.

PM recalled his cellular jail visit and said people from all over India were imprisoned in the cellular jail.

PM Modi urged people to connect with nature. He said connecting with nature is nothing but connecting with ourselves.He said people should connect with nature to nurture a better planet.

He said nature always refreshes us and added that our ancestors conserved nature and we must show the same compassion towards future generations.

Talking about Yoga, he said it is integrating the world today. He added that Yoga guarantees both wellness and fitness.

PM Modi asks three generations of the family to do Yoga together, take a picture and upload it on International Yoga Day.

PM Modi asks people to find new ways of waste management. He said the Indian government has planned a new waste management scheme with the help of state governments.

He said under this new schemes, two types of dust-bins will be placed across the various countries. "These dustbins will be placed for liquid and dry wastes. He also hailed Afroz Shah’s effort who cleared Vesrova beach in Mumbai."

PM Modi added that he wanted to make cleanliness a mass movement and thanked people who took time and assessed the work done by the overnment.

“I am very happy people are evaluating our work in great detail. I welcome this. Mann Ki Baat has connected me with every Indian, in a very special way,” PM Modi said.