Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi lauds Indian Air Force

[India], Sept 30 (ANI): Praising the Indian Air Force for their valour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India will always be 'indebted' to its air warriors.

Addressing the nation through the 48th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said that the Indian Air Force has time and again protected the nation on various occasions.

"Be it relief and rescue operation or disaster management nation is indebted to our air warriors for their commendable work. During natural calamity like floods, storms, wildlife fires their spirit to provide relief to countrymen has been exemplary," he said as the Indian Air Force will be celebrating its 86th anniversary on October 8.

Underling the number of women in the air defence forces, Prime Minister Modi said that the Indian Air Force has set an example in ensuring gender equality by "opening doors of all its wings to the daughters." He said that India can proudly say that along with men, women power is also contributing equally to our armed forces and from being Sashakt (abled), women are now becoming Sashashtra (armed). Indian Air Force was founded on October 8, 1932. Since then the day is celebrated as Indian Air Force day. (ANI)