Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi lauds 'Mission Clean Morna River'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the 'Mission Clean Morna River', and congratulated people for making it a 'mass movement'.

'Mission Clean Morna River', is a campaign launched by people of Akola in Maharashtra to clean the river.

The Prime Minister said the Mission clean Morna showed that nothing is impossible.

Addressing the nation through the 40th edition of his 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme, Prime Minister Modi said, "Mission Clean Morna' shows that if a person is determined to do something, then nothing is impossible. In this noble work of 'Mission Clean Morna', more than six thousand citizens of Akola, more than 100 NGOs, colleges, students, children, elderly, mothers and sisters participated."

He added, "I congratulate people for making 'Clean Morna' mission a mass movement. I came to know that the citizens of Akola had organised a cleanliness campaign to clean the Morna river under the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan'."