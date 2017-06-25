Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi recalls 1975 Emergency as darkest time

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in the United States, on Sunday recalled the Emergency imposed on the country 42 years ago on June 25, and said it was the darkest time in the history of India.

"No Indian, no patriot can ever forget the 1975 Emergency. June 25 was the darkest day in the history of India and its democracy as the whole nation had turned into a prison and the press had become ineffective," Modi said in the 33rd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.





He said the country and its leaders proved their patriotism by fighting against it.





"The Emergency was the resistance movement in which leaders were jailed. It will be remembered for the way in which people of India came together and safeguarded the democratic values," he added.

Modi also greeted the nation on the occasion of Ramadan and Jagannath Yatra, saying that diversity is the country's uniqueness and its strength.





In the 33rd edition of his monthly radio broadcast programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi said that Jagannath is lord of the poor.





"Lord Jagannath is the lord of poor and I am happy that it is being celebrated with such happiness. Today in may parts of the world the festival is being celebrated in some way or the other. I wish my greetings to the people of the country on the occasion," said Modi.





Modi also said that the word Juggernaut in English is derived from Jagannath.





Congratulating the people on the occasion of Ramadan, Modi said that Eid-ul-Fitr is the festival of happiness and more we share happiness on this occasion, the more it increases.





"Ramzan is a very auspicious occasion. The more we share happiness on this occasion the more it increases. My best wishes to the people on the occassion," he added.