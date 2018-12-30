Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges people to work towards advancement of country

[India], Dec 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing 2018's last edition of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday urged the countrymen to work towards the development of India and take the society forward.

"The year 2018 is going to finish and we are about to enter 2019. Naturally, the years of the past have been discussed, as well as the resolution of the coming year. We should make efforts to change our own lives and simultaneously contribute towards the advancement of the country and society", he said.

Recounting the initiative his government has taken to uplift the country and its people, the Prime Minister stated, "Year 2018 saw the launching of the world's biggest health insurance scheme 'Ayushman Bharat'. Electricity reached each and every village of the country this year. Second, in honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who bonded the entire country around a common thread of unity, India witnessed the coming up of the tallest statue in the world, 'Statue of Unity'. Third, India secured a place of pride and glory in the entire world. The highest United Nations Environment Award 'Champions of the Earth' was conferred upon India."

"Due to our collective efforts that our country has seen unprecedented improvement in the 'Ease of doing business' rankings. The country's self-defence mechanism got further reinforced," he added.

The Prime Minister also lauded the Indian athletes for participating and emerging victorious in Asian Games as well as Para Asian Games. "India clinched a large number of medals in Asian Games and performed very well in Para Asian Games too. If I continue enumerating examples of Purusharth (hard work), character and mettle of Indians, or those of our collective endeavour, this episode of Mann Ki Baat will go on and on," he added.

The 68-year-old Prime Minister also spoke about India's completion of the nuclear triad with INS Arihant Submarine and stated, "It was during this very year that our country has successfully accomplished the Nuclear Triad, which means we are now armed with nuclear capabilities-in water, on land, and in the sky as well."

"I sincerely hope that India's journey on the path of advancement and progress continues through 2019 too. Taking her to newer heights with her inner strengths," he emphasised. (ANI)