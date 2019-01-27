Mann Ki Baat: PM pays tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Paying tribute to the revolutionary freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said, "Subhash Babu will always be remembered as a heroic soldier."

"He played an important role in the freedom struggle. 'Dilli Chalo', 'Tum mujhe khoon do main tumhe aazadi doonga', with these slogans he awakened every Indian," the Prime Minister added while addressing the first Mann ki Baat radio programme of 2019.

Prime Minister Modi expressed happiness regarding declassification of the Bose files. "For many years it was being demanded that the files related to Netaji be made public and I am happy that we fulfilled this demand," he said.

Emphasing that Netaji regarded radio as an important means of communication, Prime Minister Modi said, "I have always regarded radio as an important means of connecting with people, in the same way Netaji also had a profound association with the radio which he used to connect with the countrymen." On the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter on January 23, the Prime Minister inaugurated museums in the national capital and also paid tribute to him at Rajpath. (ANI)