Mann Ki Baat: PM remembers Veer Savarkar, Jawaharlal Nehru

[India] May 27(ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered social reformer Veer Savarkar and said it was the latter who boldly expostulated that whatever happened in 1857 was not a revolt but was indeed the First War of Independence.

In 1857 the youth and farmers demonstrated their bravery by standing up against the injustice by Britishers.

Addressing the nation on the 44th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said, "Savarkar ji's personality was full of special qualities; he was a worshipper of both weapons and Knowledge. It is also an amazing coincidence that the month which witnessed the First Struggle for Independence was the month in which Veer Savarkar ji was born."

He said, "This was the very month, the month of May 1857, when Indians had displayed their strength against the British. It is indeed sad that we kept on calling the events of 1857 only as a rebellion or a soldiers' mutiny for a very long time," he added. Prime Minister Modi also paid tribute to first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 54th death anniversary saying, "Today is the 27thof May, the death anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. I render my pranam to him."(ANI)