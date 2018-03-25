Mann ki Baat: 'Ram, Ramayana still inspires many beyond India'

[India], Mar. 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, in his monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat' greeted the nation on Rama Navami and said Ram and Ramayana continue to inspire and have a positive impact, not just in India, but in other parts of the world as well.

"My heartiest greetings to countrymen on this pious, festive occasion. We have seen how closely the power of 'Ram Naam', the chant of Lord Ram's name, permeated every moment of revered Mahatma Gandhi's life," he said.

"During the recent visit of ASEAN leaders on the 26th of January, cultural troupes from their respective countries accompanied them and it is a matter of great pride for all of us that a majority of these countries presented the Ramayana in front of us. This signifies that Ram and Ramayana continue to inspire not only Indians, but the entire ASEAN region," the Prime Minister added. The Prime Minister also took the name of a slew of festivals which would be celebrated in the next few days- Bhagwan Mahavir Jayanti, Hanuman Jayanti, Easter and the Baisakhi. (ANI)