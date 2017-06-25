Mann Ki Baat: Yoga has united the world, says PM Modi

[India], June 25 (ANI): Just a few days after the enthusiastic observation and celebration of the third International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the efforts of organisers, saying, "Yoga has become a tool to bind the world together."

Delivering his 33rd 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said, "Yoga is taking people from fitness to wellness".

"From the Great Wall of China to the Eiffel Tower in Paris and Machu Pichhu in Peru, people performed yoga together; this is its global importance. In Singapore, a week-long celebration took place on account of International Day of Yoga. The United Nations released ten special stamps as well to commemorate this milestone. Staff at the United Nations headquarters in New York performed yoga under the supervision of masters and instructors of yoga. Yoga has now become a tool to unite the world," he said.

The Prime Minister, who is currently on an official visit to the United States, also highlighted through his pre-recorded radio address, the new feat achieved in Ahmedabad, wherein 55,000 people took part in yoga, creating a new world record. "For the first time, I got to participate in a yoga program in the rain in Lucknow. Even our armed forces, including the paramilitary outfits such as the CRPF, BSF and ITBP, performed yoga amid torrential rains and sub-zero temperatures in Siachen, and made sure to include a yoga routine on that day, as part of their duty," said Prime Minister Modi, and that its practice in places like Afghanistan have given a new dimension to Indo-Afghan relations. Prior to this year's International Day of Yoga, the Prime Minister had encouraged citizens to post photographs of three generations of the family doing yoga together, some of which, he said, were uploaded on the NarendraModi App. "People these days are becoming health conscious. The spirit of Yoga Day is a clear indicator that yoga has and will continue to play a vital role in maintaining a healthy lifestyle," asserted PM Modi. The World Yoga Day event in Surat and Ahmedabad witnessed the participation of more than three lakh people, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other government officials. Yoga guru Baba Ramdev announced plans for operating 11 lakh free yoga classes across the country in the coming three to five years. "We have taken an oath that in the coming three to five years, 11 lakh free classes will be created across the country," he said, adding that his venture Patanjali would fully support the cause. A four-day camp was organised in Ahmedabad ahead of International Day of Yoga. Twenty-four new world records were created during the event.(ANI)