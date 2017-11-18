Manohar Lal Khattar congratulates Manushi Chhillar on winning 'Miss World 2017'

[India], November 18 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday expressed happiness and congratulated Manushi Chhillar in winning the Miss World title, after 17-long years.

Minutes after the results were announced, Khattar took to Twitter and said, Congratulations to Manishi Chillar, daughter of Haryana, on becoming Miss World 2017.

21-year-old Manushi competed with women from over 108 nations. She is a medical student hailing from Haryana.

She was crowned the new queen by Miss World 2016 winner Puerto Rico's Stephanie Del Valle today.

Besides Chhillar, the first runner-up was Stephanie Hill from England, while Andrea Meza, hailing from Mexico, was announced the second runner-up. On that note, actress Priyanka Chopra was the last Indian to win Miss World in 2000.(ANI)