Manohar Parrikar pays condolence visit to ex-Goa deputy CM Francis D’Souza's family

[India], Feb 15 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Friday paid a condolence visit to the kin of former Goa Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza, who died on February 14.

Parrikar reached the D’Souza official residence in Mapusa town on a wheelchair with a tube in the nose and a urinary sheath connected to him.

All government offices and schools in the state have declared a holiday on Friday. A three-day state mourning has also been announced.

D'Souza was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here after undergoing surgery for cancer at a hospital in the US.

D’Souza, who had been ailing for some months now, was dropped from the State cabinet along with his colleague Pandurang Madkaikar on health ground. He was removed from the cabinet when he was being treated in the US. Francis D’Souza was elected to the Goa Legislative Assembly in 1999 as Goa Rajiv Congress party candidate and was later shifted to BJP to get elected to the state legislative assembly in 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017 from Mapusa constituency. With his death, the BJP's strength in the 40-member Goa Assembly came down to 13. (ANI)