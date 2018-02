[India]. Feb. 16 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parikkar is now in a stable condition after being treated with a mild case of pancreatitis on Friday.

Parrikar has been currently kept under the observation of doctors at the hospital.

The Chief Minister's office has informed that "he is likely to be discharged in a day or two".

Parikkar was admitted to the Leelavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15 after the former complained of a stomach ache.