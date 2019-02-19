Manohar Parrikar to continue as CM till he is alive: Michael Lobo

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar health condition keeps fluctuating due to pancreatic cancer but he will continue in office as long as he is alive, Deputy Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly and ruling BJP MLA Michael Lobo said on Tuesday.

"Manohar Parrikar will continue in office as long as he is alive, however, his health condition keeps fluctuating due to pancreatic cancer," Lobo told ANI.

Lobo, who participated in an event organised to spread awareness about the prevention of child abuse and rape, Lobo said: "As long as Parrikar is running the state, even in his ill-health, the current BJP-led alliance government will continue to exist."

"He (Parrikar) will not leave the chair and he will continue working for the people of Goa," he added. For long, the Congress has been demanding that it should be allowed to form the government in the state, claiming that Parrikar's prolonged illness and inability to attend office was taking a toll on administration and governance. "Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar should honourably resign or give charge to somebody. As a leader, he should have some class. It is his own leadership quality which shows that what sort of a person he is - a leader who is not determined," Congress leader Reginaldo Lourenco said on February 2. Parrikar is suffering from a pancreatic ailment and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York since February 201. (ANI)