Manohar Parrikar to leave for US for medical treatment

[India], Mar. 07 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has been released from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital and is set to travel to the United States of America (U.S.A.) in the early hours of Wednesday for further medical treatment.

The Personal Secretary (PS) to Chief Minister Parrikar, Rupesh Kamat, on Tuesday said, "As advised by the doctors at Lilavati hospital in Mumbai, the chief minister is leaving tonight to U.S.A. for further treatment."

On Monday, Parrikar had informed that he might travel abroad for curing his medical ailment.

In a video message, Parrikar stated that he would travel abroad, depending on the advice given to him by the doctors here, and also thanked the natives of his state for their well wishes. Before heading to Mumbai, Parrikar, on Monday, called a meeting with state's chief secretary Dharmendra Sharma and Principal Secretary to CM P. Krishnamurthy and formed a cabinet advisory committee to take administrative decisions in his absence. The former defence minister was hospitalised at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15 following mild pancreatitis problems and was discharged from there on February 22. (ANI)