Manohar Parrikar's condition is stable: Goa Health minister

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): The condition of ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is absolutely stable and he is under observation by doctors at the Goa Medical College hospital in Panaji, according to the state's Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.

"Wrong information is being provided on social media. Yesterday we had a thorough check-up of the Chief Minister. Today he had minor discomfort and doctors have suggested keeping him under observation for another day or so," Rane told reporters here.

Minister Rane and Congress MLA Francis Silveira visited Parrikar at the hospital. Silveira told media, "I came to meet Chief Minister and to inquire about his health. I was not allowed to meet him. I am told that two doctors from AIIMS have come down. I did not get to interact with any doctor." On Saturday the chief minister was admitted to Goa Medical College for an upper gastrointestinal endoscopy. Parrikar who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi, and New York since February 2018. He was reportedly admitted to the cancer department of AIIMS, in New Delhi on February 1. (ANI)