Manohar Parrikar's health condition stable, confirms BJP

[India], Feb. 21 (ANI): "Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's health condition is stable and is improving," confirmed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Narendra Sawaikar on Wednesday.

On February 14, Parrikar was hospitalised in Mumbai for mild pancreatitis.

"Condition of Manohar Parrikar is stable and is improving. The doctors are constantly monitoring his health. He is positively responding to the treatment," Sawaikar told ANI.

On February 18, Prime Minister Modi visited Parrikar at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

The Chief Minister complained of stomach ache and visited the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a health check-up. He was later taken to the Mumbai hospital for further examination. (ANI)