Manohar Parrikar's health is absolutely stable: Goa Health Minister

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): The condition of ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who was admitted to the Goa Medical College on Saturday is currently stable according to state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.

Speaking to media persons, Rane said: "I just spent some time with the honorable Goa Chief Minister. He wants to go home today, but we have asked him to stay for another day."

Parrikar had been admitted to the state's Medical College for upper gastrointestinal endoscopy.

Rane said the chief minister's "pulse, heartbeat and everything is normal and there is nothing to worry about.”

He further stressed on not believing in rumours on social media about Manohar Parrikar's health, especially on Twitter. "There have been a lot of things coming out in the media, which I have been negating because you are not privy to anything. I am the only one who knows what’s happening inside. I promise you, if there is anything, I will give an update." He also rubbished alleged reports that said Parrikar might be shifted to Delhi for treatment. “It is my appeal to all the members and friends from the media to not to speculate anything, he is not going to be shifted to Delhi. He has been kept only for observation,” Rane told media persons in Panaji. Similar remarks came from former Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, who confirmed, that Parrikar’s health is “stable”. (ANI)