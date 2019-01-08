Manoj Arora moves bail application, says 'being harassed'

[India], Jan 7 (ANI): Manoj Arora, a close aide of businessman Robert Vadra on Monday moved an anticipatory bail application in Delhi's Patiala High Court in an alleged money laundering case.

Accusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of harassing him, Arora said, "I am being harassed just because I am close to Robert Vadra."

The hearing in the matter will take place on January 8.

On January 5, ED had moved Delhi's Patiala House Court seeking the issuance of an open-ended non-bailable warrant against Arora. The agency had alleged that Arora indulged in money laundering practices and did not appear for hearing despite repeated summons.

The ED also claimed that Arora arranged funds for Vadra's undeclared assets overseas. It further alleged that the proceeds of crime used to channelise funds from the UAE. (ANI)