Manoj Tiwari attended by doctor during day-long fast

[India], Apr. 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament from Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, was attended by a doctor while observing a day-long fast called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over issues of disruptions in Parliamentary sessions.

"I had recently undergone a laser operation for (kidney) stone, so there is some pain. But my pain is not bigger than the pain of public," said the former regional actor.

In an attempt to expose the opposition parties for disrupting the Parliament during budget sessions, while interacting with BJP members and other people on the "Gram Swaraj Abhiyan", Prime Minister Modi said it was the responsibility of the party leaders and workers to bring out the sin of those who strangled democracy before the nation by observing a day-long fast.

He appealed the party leaders to observe fast in their respective constituencies along with a large number of people. (ANI)