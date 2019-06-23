Manoj Tiwari receives death threat on SMS

New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari on Sunday said he had received a death threat on SMS on his mobile phone with the sender saying he was under "extreme compulsion" to eliminate him.

Tiwari told the news agency IANS: "I have got the death threat on my phone and I have informed the police about it."

According to the SMS, the person said he was sorry he had decided to eliminate Tiwari "under extreme compulsion".

Delhi BJP leader Neelkant Bakshi said they will lodge a formal complaint with the police.

Bakshi said Tiwari, a BJP MP from Northeast Delhi, got the message on Friday which he saw on Saturday evening and immediately informed the police.