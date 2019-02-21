Manoj Yadava is new Haryana DGP, promises better law and order situation

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): Haryana's new Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava, who took the charge on Thursday, said that his priority would be to ensure better law and order situation in the state.

“Maintaining law and order, effective prevention and detection of crime, better investigation, providing a safe and secure environment to women and also to weaker sections of the society will be among my top priorities,” said Yadava, an IPS officer of 1988 batch, while interacting with media persons.

The new DGP, who took the charge from officiating DGP, Dr KP Singh, said: “The General Parliamentary Elections are around the corner. Thus, he would also ensure that all necessary possible arrangements are in place to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections in the state.”

Describing the Haryana Police as one of the best police forces, Yadava said: “It is an honour for me to serve as DGP of Haryana.” He recalled the time when he began his career in the Haryana Police.

“There have been a lot of initiatives that have been undertaken by the Haryana Police in the past, which are extremely laudable. We will further try our best with the help of citizens to strengthen them besides initiating new ones,” he said.

In reply to a question, the DGP said: “Haryana is my home and I have never remained untouched with the State. While being on the deputation at the Centre, I have been in touch with the senior functionaries of the state police force.”

When asked about the police arrangements in the light of the recent terrorist incident in Pulwama, he said that terrorism does not limit to any border or jurisdiction. “We are fully geared up and emphasis would be given on capacity building in the police force,” he said.

“STF has already been set up headed by an IGP level officer. Proposal for setting up Anti-Terrorism Squad and Quick Response Teams is under active consideration of the State government. Police will take all necessary steps in this direction,” he said.

On being asked to comment on the efficiency of the State intelligence, the DGP said that the intelligence wing of Haryana Police is one of the best in the country. “To make better coordination with the Central intelligence agencies will also be our priority,” he said.

Director General, Prisons, K Selvaraj, Director General, Crime, PK Agrawal, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, Mohd Akil, ADGP, Crime Against Woman, Ajay Singal, ADGP, Operations and IT, AS Chawla, IGP Modernisation, HS Doon, CP Panchkula, Saurabh Singh and a number of other senior police officers were also present on the occasion. (ANI)