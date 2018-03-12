Man's severed leg used as pillow: Yogi announces Rs 2 lakh compensation

[India], Mar. 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 2,00,000 for the patient whose amputated leg was used as a pillow to prop up his head in Jhansi.

The Chief Minister also asked the Chief Medical Secretary to submit a report of the incident in one day.

Yesterday, a road accident victim claimed that the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College hospital staff put his amputated leg under his head in order to help him.

After the case came to light, principal Sadhna Kaushik assured strict action against those who are found guilty.

She also informed that a four-member committee was constituted to find out as to who put the severed leg under the patient's head. Later, Principal Sadhna Kaushik informed that a senior resident orthopedic doctor, an EMO nurse in-charge and one other person was suspended in the concerned matter. A departmental proceeding was initiated against consultant on-call doctor in the matter. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that state government will take action in the concerned matter only when he will get proper information about the incident. The victim was the cleaner of a school bus his leg in the accident and was sent to the Jhansi medical college after preliminary treatment at a local health centre. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where the doctors amputated his leg to prevent the infection from spreading. (ANI)