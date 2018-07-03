Mansarovar Yatra: 2 Indian pilgrims die in Nepal

[Nepal], July 03 (ANI): Two Indian pilgrims one from Andhra Pradesh and another from Kerala, who had gone to Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, died in Nepal when they were returning from the pilgrimage.

According to a statement from the Indian embassy Leela Narayan Mandredath from Kerala died out of high altitude sickness, while Satya Lakshmi who hailed from Andhra Pradesh passed away after suffering a heart attack.

This comes after rains and bad weather wreaked havoc on the ongoing Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

"India operated special helicopters to bring dead bodies of two individuals - Leela Narayan Mandredath (kerala) and Satya Lakshmi Narayana Sunna Rao Grandhi Veera Venkata (Andhra Pradesh), along with five accompanying passengers, to Kathmandu and Nepalganj respectively. The first person died in Simkot on July 2 morning, possibly due to High Altitude Sickness, while the second person succumbed to heart attack in Tebet and was brought to Simikot on July 3 morning," the Indian Embassy in a statement stated. The statement further said, "All necessary assistance is being provided by the Mission for an early repatriation of bodies to India." At least 104 Indian pilgrims of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra on Tuesday were evacuated to Simikot from Hilsa in Nepal. Nepal acting ambassador to India, BK Regmi said, "We're trying to bring those who are stranded in Hilsa which is at height of 3,600m. There are 11 helicopters of Nepal government being operational. There are private helicopters too." PM Narendra Modi is in touch with Ministry of External Affairs and other top officials regarding the well-being of Indian pilgrims stranded in Nepal. He has asked officials to extend all possible assistance to those affected. The Indian embassy in Nepal is working on the ground and assisting the pilgrims. Earlier in the day, the Indian Embassy in Nepal issued a list of hotline numbers for the pilgrims stranded in Nepal and their family members. A number of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims are stranded in parts of Nepal following the heavy downpour. The helpline numbers are as follows: +977-9851107006,+977-9851155007,+977-9851107021, +977-9818832398. Hotline to contact language speaking staff: Kannada- +977-9823672371, Telugu- +977-9808082292, Tamil- +977-9808500642, Malayalam- +977-9808500644. The Embassy of India in Kathmandu is monitoring the situation along Nepalganj-Simikot-Hilsa route of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra (through Nepal). Thousands of Indian pilgrims take part in the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra every year via Nepal in the Tibetan Autonomous Region of China ahead of the monsoon season. (ANI)