Manushi Chhillar overwhelmed with glorious reception

[India], November 26 (ANI): The newly crowned Miss World, Manushi Chhillar, on Sunday expressed gratitude for the "overwhelming" reception she received on her arrival in Mumbai.

"I thank each and everyone who came to welcome me, it was overwhelming and I am grateful for your support," Chhillar said.

The 21-year-old beauty pageant winner landed in Mumbai in the wee hours of Sunday.

"Thank you for showering me with all your love," she added.

Chhillar's win at the beauty pageant comes 17 years after Priyanka Chopra won the crown in 2000.

She was crowned the new queen by Miss World 2016 winner Puerto Rico's Stephanie Del Valle at a glittering event held at Sanya City Arena in China. Besides Chhillar, the first runner-up was Stephanie Hill from England, while Andrea Meza, hailing from Mexico was announced the second runner-up. (ANI)