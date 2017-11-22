Many in Bihar ready to slit PM's throat, chop his hand: Rabri Devi

[India], Nov. 22 (ANI): Rabri Devi, the former chief minister of Bihar raised eyebrow of many by making a shocking comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife, while addressing a gathering on Tuesday, said many people in Bihar are ready to slit the prime minister's throat and chop his hands.

"BJP claims that if anyone will raise finger against Prime Minisiter Modi, then they break that finger and chop the hands. If they do so, will the people of Bihar and the country spare them? There are numbers of people here, who will slit his throat and chop his hands," Rabri Devi said.

Her remark came after Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) president Nityanand Rai said, "all fingers and hands raised against the prime minister should be broken or chopped off." However, Rai later apologised for the controversial comments saying he only used a colloquial expression in Hindi. (ANI)