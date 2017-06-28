Maoist couple, Naxal surrender in Dantewada

[India] June 28,(ANI) : A Maoist couple, and a Naxal, who were carrying a reward of Rs five lakh on their heads, surrendered before the Kuakonda police and the CRPF in Dantewada on Wednesday.

Earlier in this week, Seven Naxals of Jan Militia were arrested in a joint operation of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Police in Dantewada's Kuakonda on Saturday.

A Naxal was also killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

Before this encounter, two women Naxals were gunned down on June 21 in an encounter with the joint team of the Special Task Force ( STF) and District Reserve Guard ( DRG) in Abujmarh area of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. (ANI)