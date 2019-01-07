Maoist gun down watchman, torch construction camp

[Odisha], Jan 6 (ANI): Maoists gunned down a watchman over suspicion of him being an informer of the police

The deceased was identified as Rabindra Mallick who was a resident of Malickpada village and was working as a night watchman at the Construction Camp in Patiamba nearby his home village.

"Around 20 to 25 armed Naxal stormed into the house of Rabindra last evening and took him to a nearby area and smashed him mercilessly and fired at him," said the deceased's wife.

"After the last year's successful operation red rebels are putting posters to avenge the killing and threatening to stop all road and other construction activities in Sudrukumpa area. We are following the SoP and working accordingly said Prateek Singh," SP Kandamandal to ANI.

He was found lying in a pool of blood near a field in the village Malickpada on Sunday, the naxals left one poster over his body about their claim. "Additional police forces have been mobilised and other operational steps have been taken to nab the rebels," SP Kandhamal informed further. After killing him the naxals also torched the construction camp of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) near Patiamba with five vehicles.(ANI)