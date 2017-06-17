Maoists behead man on charges of being police informer

Ranchi: Maoist guerrillas beheaded a person in Jharkhand's Giridih district alleging he was a police informer, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Maoist guerrillas abducted Vijay Barnawal, who was earlier an active member of a Maoist group, on Friday.

Barnawal, a resident of Bhelwaghati in Giridih district, was abducted when he had gone to neighbouring Bihar for some work.

His decapitated body was found in Sijuwa village of Bihar's Jamui district.

Both Giridih and Jamui are bordering districts of Jharkhand and Bihar.

Police recognised Barnawal's identity from his Aadhaar card, as the ultras slit his head. His family members were called and they identified the body, which was brought to Giridih from Jamui. He was in the past arrested on charges of being an active member of a Maoist group. Barnawal, who remained in Giridih district jail for three years, worked as a stone trader after his release. Maoist guerrillas left behind a pamphlet, terming him a police informer.