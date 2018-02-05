Maoists blast BSNL tower amid 'bandh' in Telangana

[India] Feb. 05 (ANI): A group of suspected Maoists on Monday exploded a Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) tower in Telangana's Jayashankar Bhupalpally district during a shutdown in the area.

The blast in Venkatpuram village of the district has increased tension in the area and necessary security measures have been initiated, according to police.

The call for the shutdown was given by Maoists to protest against the killing of Maoists in alleged fake encounters and illegal detaining of tribals in the area.

The police have now been put on alert post the incident and security along the border with Andhra Pradesh has also been beefed up. (ANI)