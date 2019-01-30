Maoists torch Telangana Road Transport bus

[India], Jan 30 (ANI): Four Maoists from Chhattisgarh torched a Telangana Road Transport Bus after making all the passengers de-board here at Sarivela village of Chintoor on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 8 pm when four Maoists made all twenty to thirty passengers get down from the bus and torched it.

“Today at around 8 pm four Maoists from Chhattisgarh have torched Telangana Road Transport Bus which was travelling from Kunta in Chhattisgarh to Tandoor in Telangana. There were around 20-30 passengers at the time,” said Vishal Gunni, Superintendent of police (SP), East Godavari District.

The police informed that no casualties have been reported and the Maoists immediately fled the spot and returned to Chhattisgarh. A case has been registered under relevant sections of law and further investigation is underway (ANI)