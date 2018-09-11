Maratha reservation issue: Bombay HC sets Nov 15 for final report submission

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday has set November 15 as the last date for the Maharashtra government to submit its complete report on the agitations that broke out in the state over the Maratha reservation issue.

The state government today submitted its progress report to the court, which was finalised based on the data collected by the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission and five other agencies.

On August 10, the Pune police arrested a total of 194 people for rioting and arson during the Maratha quota agitation in the city on August 9. As many as 192 accused were produced in the court on the same day, 170 of whom were granted bail on August 14.

Violence erupted in the city during a state-wide bandh that was called by the Maratha Kranti Morcha, who demanded reservation in government jobs and education. Apart from demanding a decision on their demands at the earliest, the Maratha outfit sought a waiver of farmer loans, justice in Kopardi rape case and a solution to unemployment in their community.

