Maratha reservation: Matter adjourned till Jan 23

[India], Dec 19 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Wednesday adjourned the Maratha reservation matter till January 23, 2019.

Furthermore, the counsel of the Maharashtra government told the court that no appointments will be made till the prescribed date of hearing.

Advocate General of Maharashtra Ashutosh Kumbhkoni informed the court that the government had some reservations about making the State Backward Classes Commission's report public as it contains material which is not directly related to the recommendations of the Commission for reservation, but delves in the history of the Maratha community which the government felt, may cause unrest in the state. However, Kumbhkoni said the government can share the complete copy of that report with the court, if necessary.

"Government can share the relevant portions of the report connected to the issue of reservation, but not the whole report. The government has to truncate some parts of it while sharing it with the petitioners challenging Maratha reservation," he noted. Kumbhkoni also stated before court that the state government will be able to file replies to each petition in this regard by January 23, adding that directions will be issued by the general administration department of Maharashtra to all government bodies and those covered under the new Maratha Reservation Act not to make new appointments till the matter comes up for hearing next month. The Bombay High Court has directed all petitioners to file their amendments and additional documents by January 11. (ANI)