Marathi films must be given prime time shows: MNS on 'Tiger Zinda Hai' screening

[India], Dec 19 (ANI): After controversy surrounding over Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger Zinda Hai' time slot in Mumbai movie theaters, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday said that regional films shouldn't bear the loss over big-budget star releases.

Speaking to ANI, MNS Chitrapat Sena leader Shalini Thackeray said that the party will oppose if Hindi film industry takes screen space at expense of Marathi films.

"Marathi films must be given prime time shows. 'Deva' wasn't given screen space against 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. If Hindi film industry takes screen space at expense of Marathi films, we'll oppose it. We haven't threatened anyone, we want screen space for Deva," she said.

"We never said that 'Tiger Zinda Hai' should be replaced by 'Deva'. But we are asking that 'Deva' should be given enough time slots.Maharashtra will not allow any movement against Marathi people. Cineplex owners have to abide by our demand, you call it a threat then be it," she added. The MNS has reportedly written to the Cineplex owners in Mumbai that 'Tiger Zinda Hai' is getting maximum screens while Marathi film 'Deva' releasing on the same date is not getting a enough time slots. 'Deva Ek Atrangee' is directed by Murali Nallappa and stars Ankush Chaudhari in the lead. The film also stars Tejaswini Pandit, Spruha Joshi and Paddy Kamble in pivotal parts. 'Tiger Zinda' stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles and is helmed by 'Sultan' director Ali Abbas Zafar. (ANI)