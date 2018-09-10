Marbat festival celebrated with great fervour in Nagpur

[India], Sep 10 (ANI): Thousands of people thronged the streets of Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Monday to celebrate the Marbat festival.

As per the tradition, the devotees took out a procession carrying effigies that represent evil forces. The clay effigies or 'Marbats' of Kali (black) and Pivli (Yellow) were the main attraction of the procession.

The effigies were later taken to a Nehru Chowk ground and burned by the locals.

The 150-year old festival is celebrated only in Nagpur. During the celebration, people gather to address social problems.

Speaking on the occasion, a local told ANI, "Kali and Pivli are believed to be sisters who are made to meet each other on this day. While some believe that the festival has some historical value others consider Kali and Pivli as deities. 'Gheun Ja Ge Marbate' is a famous slogan during this festival." "A lot of people believe that the Kali and Pilvi marbat will make their wishes come true during this festival. It also related to history during the British Raj," another local told ANI. (ANI)