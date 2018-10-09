Maritime Search and Rescue workshop conducted by Indian coast guard

[India], Oct 9 (ANI): A Maritime Search and Rescue Workshop was conducted for all stakeholders present in the Andaman and Nicobar region. The workshop was conducted by the Indian Coast Guard of Andaman and Nicobar.

Andaman and Nicobar islands Chief Secretary Chetan Bhushan Sanghi inaugurated the workshop in the presence of Inspector General MV Pathak, Commander Coast Guard Region (A and N).

The event witnessed participation of multiple Maritime - Search and Rescue (M-SAR) stakeholder organisations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary praised the dedication and commitment of Coast Guard towards rendering selfless service while highlighting the need to strengthen the M-SAR infrastructure and to refine the procedures in light of the planned expansion of the maritime sector in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Sanghi also emphasized the need to maintain the synergy achieved between all the stakeholders to realize a prompt response to any incident at sea. The workshop was aimed at identifying the gaps between the 'expectations and capabilities' and thus was structured to present varied perspectives from the M-SAR service provider, Administration and the Maritime Industry. Participants from M-SAR stakeholder organisations, maritime industry, DGS/MMD, DGCA/AAI, DSS, PMB, Indian Registry of Shipping, Department of Fisheries, ISTRAC, INCOIS, DMA, CISF, Customs, Andaman Merchant club, Rep of sport fishing club among others, actively contributed to the discussions during the event. All the participants and stakeholders asserted that the workshop was unique and beneficial for both the M-SAR service provider as well as the maritime industry. The panelists were felicitated after the conclusion of the workshop by Inspector General MV Pathak, Commander of Coast Guard Region of Andaman and Nicobar region. (ANI)