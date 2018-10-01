Marriage can wait, politics cannot: Tejashwi

Patna: Marriage can wait but politics cannot, says Bihar's 28-year-old Leader of Opposition Tejaswi Yadav, who says he will marry after the 2019 general elections.

"I will marry only after the Lok Sabha polls," the former Deputy Chief Minister said on Sunday night here after arriving from Ranchi where he met his ailing father and RJD leader Lalu Prasad.

Lalu Prasad is undergoing treatment at a Ranchi hospital after being jailed in a multi-crore fodder scam.

Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of Lalu Prasad, said he will marry a girl of his parents' choice. "I will prefer an arranged marriage."

According to him, he was getting marriage proposals from within Bihar and beyond. Two years ago, when he was the Deputy Chief Minister, he reportedly received 44,000 marriage proposals on WhatsApp. Tejaswi's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, a former Bihar Health Minister, married former Minister and RJD leader Chandrika Rai's daughter Aishwarita Rai in May this year. All his seven sisters including Misa Bharti, a Rajya Sabha member, are married.

