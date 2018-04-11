Marriage without consent: SC wants security for K'taka woman

[India], Apr 11 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to provide security to a 26-year-old Karnataka woman, who alleged that she was married off without her consent.

The apex court issued a notice to the Karnataka government and the Centre after hearing the woman's plea seeking protection and direction for making prior consent of a boy and girl mandatory before marriage under the Hindu Marriage Act.

The woman, who is the daughter of a Karnataka politician had fled to Delhi from her wedding ceremony as she did not approve of the marriage.

A petition was filed earlier by the woman in the SC who sought striking down of certain provisions under the Hindu Marriage Act and that it requires the consent of the boy and girl before marriage. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud said that it would treat the petition as a habeas corpus plea and would not deal with the constitutionality of certain provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act. The bench observed that the Section 12 C of the Hindu Marriage Act provides for annulment of marriage if there is forced or fraudulent consent. The top court added that the identities of the woman and her family members would not be revealed. The apex court will now hear the matter on May 5. (ANI)