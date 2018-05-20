Martial art game 'Jeet Kune Do' attracts Kashmiri players

- Kashmir) [India], May 20 (ANI): A new Martial art game, 'Jeet Kune Do', which has been recently introduced to Kashmiri players in Srinagar, has gained a lot of popularity in valley.

The game is highly influenced by the personal philosophy and experiences of famous martial art player and artist Bruce Lee.

The Kashmir 'Jeet Kune Do' federation has started training cum coaching camp of this martial art game in Srinagar in which scores of players are showing keen interest and those selected will participate in national Jeet Kune Do championship which will be held in coming month of July.

Alongside boys, girls too have shown a keen interest in learning and teaching martial arts. The players hailed this step as it will help them in physical fitness as well as well in education levels. Last month, first State Championship of this martial art game was organized in Srinagar. The Jeet Kune Do Kashmiri federation said that in coming July they are going to hold a National event of this game in Kashmir valley.(ANI)