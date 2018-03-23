  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Martyrs' Day: Nation pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev

Martyrs' Day: Nation pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev

Last Updated: Fri, Mar 23, 2018 10:40 hrs
Nationi pays tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: The iconic freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh along with Batukeshwar Dutt, on April 8, 1929, exploded two non-lethal bombs in the Central Legislative Assembly, the present Parliament House, to protest the passing of anti-people Public Safety and Trade Disputes Bill, while reserving Press Sedition Bill.

Read: Would Bhagat Singh like modern India?

Every year, March 23 is observed as Martyrs' Day in India to honour of great freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

More from Sify:



talking point on sify news

Latest Features