Martyrs' Day: Nation pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev

New Delhi: The iconic freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh along with Batukeshwar Dutt, on April 8, 1929, exploded two non-lethal bombs in the Central Legislative Assembly, the present Parliament House, to protest the passing of anti-people Public Safety and Trade Disputes Bill, while reserving Press Sedition Bill.





Every year, March 23 is observed as Martyrs' Day in India to honour of great freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.





The martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru & Sukhdev was a watershed moment in our history. Every Indian is proud that these three great men belong to our land. At the peak of their youth they sacrificed their lives so that others can live a life of freedom and dignity. pic.twitter.com/XatfuPbyNK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2018

We always pay Tributes to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru but fact is All 3 Freedom Fighters yet to get Martyr status in Govt records. RTI reveals The 3 listed as ‘Radical youth’ and not ‘Martyr’. Its Shameful. Today on #ShaheedDiwas, please appeal to Govt for their Martyr Status. — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) March 23, 2018

23rd March is a day to bow our heads to sacrifices made by Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. We owe our today's happiness & peace to them. — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) March 23, 2018

Remembering Bhagat Singh, Rajguru & Sukhdev on the day of their martyrdom and salute their indomitable valour & patriotism. The nation continues to reminisce their significant contributions towards India's independence. #ShaheedDiwas #BhagatSingh pic.twitter.com/2OrjhA5OBy — B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) March 23, 2018