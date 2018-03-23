Martyrs' Day: Nation pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev

Read: Would Bhagat Singh like modern India?
The martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru & Sukhdev was a watershed moment in our history. Every Indian is proud that these three great men belong to our land. At the peak of their youth they sacrificed their lives so that others can live a life of freedom and dignity. pic.twitter.com/XatfuPbyNK— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2018
Tributes to #BhagatSingh #RajGuru & #Sukhdev on their martyrdom day pic.twitter.com/THre0u7tvr— Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) March 23, 2018
We always pay Tributes to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru but fact is All 3 Freedom Fighters yet to get Martyr status in Govt records. RTI reveals The 3 listed as ‘Radical youth’ and not ‘Martyr’. Its Shameful. Today on #ShaheedDiwas, please appeal to Govt for their Martyr Status.— Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) March 23, 2018
23rd March is a day to bow our heads to sacrifices made by Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. We owe our today's happiness & peace to them.— Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) March 23, 2018
Remembering Bhagat Singh, Rajguru & Sukhdev on the day of their martyrdom and salute their indomitable valour & patriotism. The nation continues to reminisce their significant contributions towards India's independence. #ShaheedDiwas #BhagatSingh pic.twitter.com/2OrjhA5OBy— B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) March 23, 2018
Real Heroes !— Maj Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) March 23, 2018
Remembering revolutionary freedom fighters & youth icons of our nation Sardar Bhagat Singh,Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on their martyrdom day.
Their sacrifice for the motherland will continue to inspire generations to come.
Jai Hind#ShaheedDiwas #MartyrsDay pic.twitter.com/qVYcXZna8J