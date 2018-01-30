Martyrs Day: Rahul Gandhi pays homage to Gandhiji

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paid tribute to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 70th death anniversary, here at Gandhi Smriti.





Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948. This day is also observed as 'Martyrs Day' by the nation.





Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to their respective Twitter handles to share thoughts about 'Bapu'.





President Kovind wrote, "On Martyrs' Day, we gratefully remember Mahatma Gandhi and the countless freedom fighters who sacrificed their all for our Independence #PresidentKovind."



"We bow to all those martyrs who have sacrificed themselves in service of our nation. We will always remember their courage as well as dedication towards the nation," Prime Minister Modi posted.