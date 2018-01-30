Martyrs' Day: Things to know about the Mahatma's assassination

New Delhi: On this day, 70 years ago, Mahatma Gandhi breathed his last after being fatally shot by a Hindutva fanatic.Here are a some facts to know about the assassination of the 'Father of the Nation': 1. Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated at the age of 79 at the Birla House (now Gandhi Smriti) in New Delhi on January 30, 1948. 2. As per reports, he was shot at 5.12 in the evening after which he died sometime later. 3. Gandhi was on his way to a prayer meeting when Nathuram Godse, a prominent member of Hindu Mahasabha, interrupted him.
4. Godse, aged 36, shot Gandhi three times in the chest at point-blank range with a Beretta M 1934 semi-automatic pistol. 5. Gandhi is said to have been carried back inside the Birla House after being shot, where he died. 6. Godse and Narayan Apte, a fellow conspirator, were given death sentences for assassinating Gandhi, while six others - including Godse's brother, Gopal - were sentenced to life imprisonment. 7. It is widely stated that Gandhi last words were "Hey Ram", which he uttered after being shot. 8. There is said to have been five prior unsuccessful attempts to kill Gandhi. 9. The first attempt to kill Gandhi was a bomb attack in 1934. In 1944, Godse was caught twice trying to approach him with a dagger. On January 20, 1948, Godse and his fellow conspirators had failed to pull off a planned shooting.
10. Two days before his assassination, Gandhi is said to have made this statement: "If I'm to die by the bullet of a mad man, I must do so smiling. God must be in my heart and on my lips. And if anything happens, you are not to shed a single tear."