Marwahs keep up the tradition of buying first smart cards of Delhi Metro

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): Keeping the tradition of buying smart cards for every newly inaugurated metro line alive, the Marwah family of Delhi once again were the first ones to purchase smart cards for the Aqua Line by Noida Metro.

The family was also featured in the Limca Book of Records for their unique tradition.

Speaking to ANI, Akshit Marwah, whose father started the trend of buying the first smart card, said that it is their love for the metro that keeps them continuing the family's tradition of taking the first ride and purchasing the card every time.

He said, "I am happy that people are appreciating my love for the metro, and I am being recognised." Narrating how the tradition started, he said: "In 2002, when I was very young, I went to Shahdara Metro station with my father, we never thought this would be a record, we thought instead of buying a ticket, we should buy a smartcard. And since then, we used to go to every station early in the morning and get the first smartcards for all new metro lines." Akshit's wife, Ankita, who also accompanied him this time to take a ride in the Aqua Line metro, said that she was excited to be a part of something which is now a record as well as a tradition. She said, "I was very excited to buy the first smartcard, keeping up with the tradition going on in our family. I will continue to do that every time now onwards. I am happy that my father-in-law was featured in the Limca book of records. I feel very proud. We reached the metro station at 9 am, and waited for an hour to get the first card." (ANI)