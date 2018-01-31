Masked man holds child at gunpoint, loots couple

[India], January 31 (ANI): A masked man looted money from a couple while holding their child at gunpoint in an ATM of Punjab National Bank in Indore.

The incident that took place at around 8:30 pm on December 24, 2017 was captured on a CCTV camera installed inside the ATM.

The CCTV footage shows a couple with their child inside the ATM while a masked man is standing behind the father of the child.

The robber can be seen scaring the couple by pointing his gun at their child.

The father withdraws money from the ATM and hands over the cash to the robber. (ANI)