Masood Azhar getting designated as global terrorist big win for BJP: Adityanath

[India], May 7 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said, Masood Azhar getting designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations, was a big win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

"Compare five years of Modi government with fifty-five years of Congress rule and the work done under Narendra Modi will come out on top. Under the guidance of Modiji, BJP also succeeded in getting Masood Azhar designated as a global terrorist, it means just like Osama Bin Laden, his days too are numbered," Yogi said at an election rally here.

He also took a dig at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's statement where she had accepted that the Congress was fielding some candidates only to cut votes.

"Everybody knows Congress is now reduced to a level where it fights not to win but to cut the votes of other parties, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has herself accepted that," he said.

He also targeted Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 'mahagathbandhan' in Uttar Pradesh and said, "The two years of work done under us is much more than what SP and BSP managed in twenty years," he said.

"We never saw or asked anyone's caste or religion before giving them the benefits of our schemes. A poor person is a poor person. It was not like this under Congress and SP, BSP," Yogi said.

He also talked about the anti-Triple Talaq bill and said that the Congress and SP, BSP only play gimmicks in the name of woman empowerment.

"The SP-BSP, Congress all talk about women empowerment, but when we brought out the anti-Triple Talaq bill, they opposed it. How will the country prosper if the Muslim women are lagging behind and devoid of their rights? We will make and enact such strong laws which will deter anyone from even thinking of harming a woman," he said.

Uttar Pradesh will see polling in both the remaining phases on May 12 and 19 in the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will begin on May 23. (ANI)