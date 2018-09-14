Mass evacuation underway after huge explosions near Boston

Boston: A man was killed while several others were injured after a series of explosions and fires rocked around 40 homes and businesses in three towns in Massachusetts on Thursday, according to the Essex County District Attorney's office.

The 18-year-old man, named Leonel Rondon, was inside a car in Lawrence, Massachusetts, when a chimney fell on the vehicle, said Carrie Kimball-Monahan, a spokeswoman with the Essex County District Attorney's office, reported CNN.

At least 10 people have been reportedly injured in the incidents that may have resulted from an issue with gas service, officials said. The explosions even forced evacuations in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, Massachusetts State Police said, adding that not all gas had been shut off by Thursday evening and some of the lines were overpressurised.

According to a release from Columbia Gas, the company was upgrading natural gas lines in neighborhoods across the state, with a focus on enhanced safety features. Andover, North Andover and Lawrence projects were included.