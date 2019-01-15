Mass religious conversion must be stopped in India: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that mass religious conversions are a matter of concern for any country including India and must be stopped.

"If someone accepts a religion out of his choice, then nobody should raise an objection. However, mass conversion is a matter of concern for any country including India," he said.

"If you are a Hindu, be a Hindu. A Muslim should be a Muslim; a Christian should be a Christian. Why do you want to convert the whole world," asked Singh.

He said that mass religious conversion in India must be stopped. "India is a land of peace and mass religious conversions must be stopped here," Singh said, while speaking at a function here. He said that the majority community in India is demanding an anti-conversion law, which is a matter of concern and is contrary to what happens in other countries. "In Britain and America, minority community demands anti-conversion laws, but here in India, the majority community asks for it. It is a matter of concern," said Singh. He said that India is a land of peace and tolerance in which every religion thrives. "All six sects of Christianity are found here in India. All 72 sects of Islam are not found even in Islamic countries but are found in India," he added. (ANI)