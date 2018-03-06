Massive fire at godown in Mumbai's Kalachowki, area cordoned off

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a godown in the residential-cum-commercial area of Mumbai on Tuesday morning. However, no casualties were reported till the filing of this report.





Eight fire tenders and six water tankers reached the spot to douse the flames at the warehouse of Eastel Metal Company in the Kalachowki area. The fire-fighting operation is underway.





Big Fire at Kalachowki area , 8 fire engine on the spot.#Mumbai @awasthis @News18India pic.twitter.com/v8WrEVDn7D — Vivek Gupta News18 (@imvivekgupta) March 6, 2018

Fire safety rules in the city are under a scanner ever since 14 people perished in a massive inferno at roof-top pubs in the Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel on 28 December.

According to the official data of the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation released on Monday, nearly 300 fires have erupted in the city after the devastating blaze of the Kamala Mills Compound.( Thick black smoke could be seen from far even as police cordoned off the area leading to the fire site.